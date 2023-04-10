BGM Episode 167: Winter Kept Us Warm

It took a Londoner to make a Torontonian out of Bil Antoniou, which is what happened when he met his friend Bill Clarke doing a play twenty years ago and he opened Bil up to the possibilities of the city’s art scene. We haven’t had Bill on the show since the episode on Cruising, but he returned to reminisce over their memories of their friendship as well as to talk about Winter Kept Us Warm by David Secter, a groundbreaking 1965 film that was shot at U of T and reportedly inspired David Cronenberg’s career.
