Black Hole Films Episode 146 – TRON

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Ian MacIntyre and Daniel Grant join Jeremy for TRON and talk about it twice… because the computer turned on us when we didn’t talk nice…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guests Ian MacIntyre and Daniel Grant on Twitter.

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

Advertisements





Comments

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement