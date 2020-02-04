Black Hole Films Episode 146 – TRON

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Ian MacIntyre and Daniel Grant join Jeremy for TRON and talk about it twice… because the computer turned on us when we didn’t talk nice…
