Black Hole Films Episode 148 – The NeverEnding Story

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Jagiwan Sohal joins Jeremy for THE NEVERENDING STORY and deep dives into the 80s and talks missed opportunities…
Listen:
Download MP3
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments