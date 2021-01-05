Black Hole Films Episode 191 – Bruce Lee: Part 2

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Christopher Warre-Smets joins Jeremy for ENTER THE DRAGON as in the 2nd part of his CRITERION BRUCE LEE BOX SET viewing and they discuss how there’s just no one like Bruce Lee…

