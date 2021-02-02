Black Hole Films Episode 195 – PARIAH

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Ingrid Veninger joins Jeremy for PARIAH and it turns into a mini-masterclass on best practices for helming your first feature film…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guests Ingrid Veninger on Twitter.

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

Advertisements

0 0 vote
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement