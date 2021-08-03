Black Hole Films Episode 216 – THE BLACK HOLE

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Jason Gorber joins Jeremy for THE BLACK HOLE and Jason explains why he loves this film far more than it deserves…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Jason Gorber on Twitter.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisements
Comments