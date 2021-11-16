Black Hole Films Episode 231 – POLICE STORY

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Christopher Warre Smets joins Jeremy for POLICE STORY and they giggle in delight while pulling back the curtain on how Chan’s films have had an influence on their filmmaking…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Christopher Warre Smets on Twitter.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Comments