Black Hole Films Episode 242 – VERTIGO

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Justin McConnell and Daniel Grant join Jeremy for VERTIGO and try really hard not to be creeped out by a lot of it…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Justin McConnell and Daniel Grant on Twitter.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisements
Comments