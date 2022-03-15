Black Hole Films Episode 246 – TWINS

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Jackie English and Ian MacIntyre join Jeremy for TWINS and they go hard nerd on their love of 80s comedies…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Jackie English and Ian MacIntyre on Instagram.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Comments