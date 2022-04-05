Black Hole Films Episode 249 – SUNSET BLVD

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Natalie Brown, Mike McPhaden and Patrick Hagarty join Jeremy for SUNSET BLVD and talk about how relevant the film still is as they also unpack this year’s Oscar’s and audience relationships to the movies in the modern day…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guest Natalie Brown, Mike McPhaden on Twitter.

