Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm Trailer: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Internet meme factory Sacha Baron Cohen is finally releasing the follow-up to his 2006 mega-hit comedy Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The best news for long-time Borat fans is that Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is set to arrive later this month.
If you’re wondering how the sequel can possibly live up to the original, let’s just start with the name. And what is that title, you ask? – Takes a deep breath and cracks knuckles – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Based on the title alone, this movie looks to take the piss out of today’s toxic political climate.
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm trailer:
If you’re unfamiliar with Borat, think of it as a gonzo sketch-comedy documentary crossed with the Jackass films. Sacha Baron Cohen plays the titular character, Borat, a Kazakhstani journalist, who goes around messing with real-life people who aren’t in on the joke.
Back in 2006, Cohen struck box office gold with the Borat formula. Working off an $18 million budget, the film brought back over a quarter billion dollars at the global box office. With that kind of success, it’s shocking that there haven’t been more Borat films. But part of the Borat magic is that Cohen must catch his targets off-guard – which his hard to do when his taglines (My wiiiiiife) and silly mug become pop culture staples.
Although Cohen shelved the Borat character, he continued his schtick on the big screen in Bruno, and on the excellent TV series Who is America? While Cohen does rely on low-brow humour like poop jokes, his comedy is, in fact, clever, and used to make bold political statements. He portrays over-the-top characters like proud guns nuts or culturally insensitive immigrants to comment on American exceptionalism. Borat may act like a fool, but he’s rarely the butt of the joke.
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm synopsis:
The follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm arrives on Prime Video on October 23rd, 2020.
