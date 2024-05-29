Cannes 2024: RE-ENTER THE DRAGON Producers Talk About the Legacy of Hong Kong Cinema

Re-Enter The Dragon, six 10-minute docs (with a making of) was part of the Cannes Market screenings, celebrates the legacy of 1980s, 90s, and 2000s Hong Kong cinema from masters like John Woo, Andy Lau, Wong Kar-wai, and more, illustrating the rich film history of the territory – from art films to action, kung-fu to gangster – for a new generation.
In this chat from the rooftop of the Palais, the series’ Executive Producer Silence, as well as Producer Joseph Chan Sinn-gi, and directors Wing Shya, Man Lim Chung, and Lawrence Kan Kwan Chun, discuss the project, the future of cinema from the island territory, and the movies that helped shaped them into the creators that they are today.
Comments