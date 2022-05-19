Come celebrate Canada’s Return at #Cannes2022

After an absence of two years, Canada’s film industry and professionals once again have a strong presence at this year’s Cannes International Film Festival. To help celebrate this fact, Telefilm is sponsoring two events at the Canadian Pavilion located right on the Mediterranean just behind the main palais.
- Canada Returns to Cannes Breakfast – Canada Pavilion #123 May 19 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Come celebrate the return of the Canada Pavilion to Cannes and meet your peers. After two long years of absence, we have worked hard to prepare our newly redesigned and greener Canadian Pavilion. We invite you to join us for a coffee and croissant.
- Cannes Copro Treaty event – Canada Pavilion #123, May 19 from 4 pm to 6 pm
Telefilm Canada and the Centre National du Cinema et de l’Image Animee (CNC) invite Canadian and French producers to an information session on the new Canada-France coproduction treaty. The session will be followed by a Q&A and a reception.
Good morning to Canadians in town for #Cannes2022 – be sure to come visit the Canadian Pavilion today where there's plenty to celebrate thanks to @Telefilm_Canada https://t.co/CeZ9Vv7m6V
— That Shelf @ Cannes (@ThatShelf) May 19, 2022
Be sure to follow @thatshelf for tonnes of coverage from this year’s fest!
Comments