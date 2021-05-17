comPOSERS Episode 112: Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

This week, the boys tackle one of their weirdest outings yet: the debut of both Tim Burton and Danny Elfman (which retrospectively makes a lot of sense).

Relive your fear of Large Marge as the comPOSERS take on Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure!

