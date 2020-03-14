comPOSERS Episode 50: The Goonies

by    |  

This week on comPOSERS, we tackle a cult classic with special guest star Andrew Young of Geek Hard.

If you ever wanted to listen to a whole hour of Alex getting roasted — and we know you do — this is the episode for you.

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements

And subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify




Comments

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement