comPOSERS Episode 56: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

This week we review the score for ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’, a score credited to James ‘Horny’ Horner.
But really, you should be thanking Raymond Scott, Danny Elfman, Dave Grusin, Aaron Copland, and Nino Rota for this score. This is the most ol’ Horny has screwed over film composers since the infamous “Jerry Goldsmith’s daughter” incident.
