comPOSERS Episode 84: Monsters, Inc.

Just because DEcomPOSERS month has come to an end doesn’t mean we don’t get to talk about monsters (and we don’t even mean John Lasseter!).
Join us this week as we chat with returning guest Katrina Kelly about Randy Newman’s score for Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”
Find us on the socials!
Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!
And subscribe to us!
RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Comments