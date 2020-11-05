Whistler Film Festival Announces Content Summit Lineup and First Wave of Industry Guests

Whistler Film Festival (WFF) will deliver its 20th edition (virtually) to a national audience over 20 days. This year’s festival is four times longer than previous editions, and certain ticket packages/passes available until December 31st.
WFF 2020 will offer up to 100 films that will screen online throughout Canada for a 24-hour window to watch movies once they are ordered (some restrictions apply in Quebec). Half of all net proceeds are shared with the filmmakers and Canadian rights holders.
In addition to the film-on-demand experience, WFF will “celebrate as many films as possible through engaging, interactive online conversations with the filmmakers and their top talent as part of its Signature Series.” WFF 2020 will also welcome back WFF talent alumni and feature three online special events, including the Spark Gala & Auction, Whistler Après and Awards Celebration.
Today WFF is sharing their Content Summit Lineup and First Wave of Industry Guests. WFF’s Content Summit will connect storytellers to dealmakers in 36 sessions from December 1-20.
Details about the event are listed in the press release below.
Whistler Film Festival Unveils Content Summit Lineup and First Wave of Industry Guests
The Whistler Film Festival (WFF) has announced the lineup and first wave of 20 industry guests for its annual Content Summit. This year’s Content Summit is taking place exclusively online and available world-wide for the first time from December 1 to 20.
As the festival celebrates its 20th edition, the WFF’s Content Summit will welcome established industry leaders and content creators to its virtual mountain home to spark creative inspiration, discover, network, and explore the ideas and actions currently shaping media entertainment.
Featuring more than 36 regularly-scheduled sessions over three weeks, industry delegates will have access to high-level keynote presentations, workshops and moderated discussions on topics that range from finance, marketing, distribution, gender and inclusion to co-production, and the art and craft behind the screen. The Content Summit will also feature WFF’s Power Pitch Competition with participants competing for a $36,000 producer prize package as well as networking events including morning Coffee Talks, weekly Après events and 1+1 Market Meetings round out the experience.
WFF’s Content Summit schedule is available to view here.
“The Whistler Film Festival’s Content Summit is an established and intimate event for screen industry professionals to gather, network and gain insights into creating and delivering content to audiences today.” said Angela Heck, WFF’s Managing Director. “In the shift to an online format, we’re thrilled to welcome these dynamic and accomplished guests for weeks of powerful conversations, fresh opinions and sharp insight into today’s industry.”
Attendees will gain valuable insights from key power brokers and some of the best creative minds in the business, including:
Emily Alden – Vice President, Development, Brightlight Pictures
Adolf El Assal – Luxembourg Film Director, Writer & Producer
Todd Brown – Head of International Acquisitions, XYZ Films
Julie Bristow – CEO, Content Catalyst Fund
Julian Clarke – Picture Editor, DEADPOOL, DISTRICT 9, TERMINATOR : DARK FATE
Tracey Deer – Filmmaker
Guy Daleiden – Managing Director, Film Fund Luxembourg
Madeline Di Nonno – CEO, Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media
Prem Gill – CEO, Creative BC
Brenda Gilbert – Co-Founder & President, BRON
Gosia Kamela – Production Executive, Drama & Feature Film Original Programming, Bell Media
Carole Kirschner – WGA Showrunner Program and CBS Diversity Writers Program Director, & Entertainment Career Coach
Mehernaz Lentin – Senior Director, CBC Films / CBC English Services
Gave Lindo – Director of Content Programming, Canada, TikTok
Will Machin – Partner and CEO, Metro International Entertainment (UK)
Naveen Prasad – Co-Founder, Impossible Objects
Justin Rebelo – CEO, Vortex Media
Dev Singh – Picture Editor SPIRAL, LITTLE DOG
Adam Steinman – VP, Creative, Format, Development & Sales, Warner Bros. International Television Production
Jesse Wente – Chair, Canada Council, Executive Director, Indigenous Screen Office
All industry sessions will take place online, and passholders will be able to attend live streams and access content for viewing throughout the duration of the festival. Additional industry guests featured in WFF’s Content Summit will be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up for one-on-one meetings with industry executives will be available for Industry Pass holders with demonstrated industry experience on November 17.
The Festival’s online box office is now open for film ticket packages and early-bird industry passes until October 31. Individual film and event tickets go on sale November 5 when the full film lineup is announced. Tickets can be purchased online at whistlerfilmfestival.com/tickets.
WFF’s Content Summit directly connects to the festival’s slate of nine talent programs that provide creative and business immersion experiences for 55 Canadian artists in the Producers Lab, Screenwriters Lab, Power Pitch, Indigenous Filmmaker Fellowship, Doc Lab, Women in Focus Mentorship, and Stars to Watch program. WFF also collaborates with several industry organizations by hosting initiatives at the Content Summit including the Women in the Director’s Chair Industry Immersion, and Women in Film & Television Film Market Preparation Mentorship. Two of WFF’s programs, the Music Showcase and MPPIA Short Film Award, are postponed for 2020.
