comPOSERS Episode 90: Scrooged

This week, the boys try to recover from the Star Wars Holiday Special by enjoying a very 80s Christmas with returning guest Amanda Factor!
Join us as we get into the holiday spirit with Scrooged, featuring the Danny Elfman-est of Danny Elfman scores.
