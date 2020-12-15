comPOSERS Episode 90: Scrooged

This week, the boys try to recover from the Star Wars Holiday Special by enjoying a very 80s Christmas with returning guest Amanda Factor!

Join us as we get into the holiday spirit with Scrooged, featuring the Danny Elfman-est of Danny Elfman scores.

