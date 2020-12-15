They Call Me Dr. Miami Trailer: Made in America

I watched Jean-Simon Chartier’s documentary Playing Hard at Hot Docs a few years back and instantly became a fan. Chartier’s deep-dive into behind-the-scenes video game studio drama helped me appreciate the industry in new ways – and that’s coming from a life-long gamer. I made it a point to keep Chartier on my radar and check out any doc with his name attached to it. So it bummed me out when I missed his latest film, They Call Me Dr. Miami, when it virtually screened at Hot Docs last spring.
Fortunately, They Call Me Dr. Miami will be available to watch in a few short weeks as a documentary Channel Original. The film spotlights America’s celebrity surgeon Dr. Miami (a.k.a. Michael Salzhauer), a man who isn’t above live streaming plastic surgery procedures and refers to his patients as “Beauty Warriors.” Take a look.
They Call Me Dr. Miami trailer:
This film feels tacky in a Tiger King kind of way, which sounds fun. But it also examines self-esteem, the social media generation, and their obsession with going viral. This doc works on multiple levels. That being said, I suspect I’ll spend most of the movie shaking my fist in the air and carrying on about how I don’t get kids these days.
They Call Me Dr. Miami synopsis:
They Call Me Dr. Miami is a fascinating look at America’s most famous plastic surgeon. We witness how he grapples with the reality of selfie culture, the controversy his videos stir up, and his status as a social media superstar, and how he fights to balance this with being a devoted husband, a father of five, and a conservative Orthodox Jew who observes the Sabbath. Enter the hotbed of body modification culture via Dr. Miami’s operating theatre and his relentless pursuit of social media fame, where lives hang in the balance.
They Call Me Dr. Miami airs on documentary Channel at the following times:
Sunday, January 10 at 9 pm ET/PT
Monday, January 11 at 12am and 3am ET/PT
Tuesday, January 12 at 11am, 3pm and 7pm ET
Sunday, January 17 at 9am and 3pm ET
