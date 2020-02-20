comPOSERS Series 3 Retrospective: Court Case Edition

In the words of Mark Twain, “sometimes a podcast episode is a complete stinker.” This sums up our attempt at humour in the comPOSERS Series 3 Retrospective; a complete swing and a miss.
But hey, points for trying something new (right?) and we’ll be right back at the plate when Series 4 starts this Sunday.
Find us on the socials!
Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!
And subscribe to us!
RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments