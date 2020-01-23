comPOSERS Special Episode: Fixing Our Series 1 Scores

by    |  

Hold on to your snifters, comPOSERS is back with another one of them “specials we recorded on a weekend” episodes.

This week we look back at some of our misplays from Series 1, and adjust our scorecards accordingly for Harry PotterGravity, and The Artist.

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements


And subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify




Comments

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement