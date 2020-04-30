comPOSERS Special Episode: Our First Anniversary!

by  

Against all odds we’ve gone a whole year doing this comPOSERS podcast thing, and as promised, we’ve done a special to commemorate it!

To celebrate our one-year anniversary we look back at a year’s worth of scorecards to determine the ten best and ten worst film scores so far, and who’s to blame (Alex) for bringing them to the podcast (Alex) and the ill-considered ratings (Alex) we gave them.

Thanks so much for listening to our stupid shit for a whole year! We can’t wait to bring you more, assuming the world doesn’t end in the next six months. We love you!

