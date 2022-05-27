CONTEST: Win Advance Screening Passes for JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION!

After a 65 million year absence, dinosaurs are set to inherit the Earth in final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy – Jurassic World Dominion – a film that appropriately brings together the original Jurassic Park cast and their successors. And if you live in Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal, That Shelf wants to give you and a friend the chance to see the movie before anyone else! Check below for contest details!
Here’s the film’s official synopsis:
This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.
From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.
Jurassic World Dominion opens in theatres on June 10, but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see it at an advance screenings on June 8 in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, courtesy of Universal Pictures Canada.
Watch the trailer and then check out the contest details below!
Jurassic World Dominion opens in theatres June 10, 2022
