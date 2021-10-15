CONTEST: See An Advanced Screenings of ANTLERS!

From acclaimed director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles) and Oscar winner and horror kingpin Guillermo del Toro (Crimson Peak, Pan’s Labyrinth) comes the latest reason to be afraid of the dark, Antlers. That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to an advanced screening of the film in either Montreal (Oct 25), Toronto (Oct 27) or Vancouver (Oct 27) courtesy of Searchlight Pictures!
The supernatural thriller follows a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) as they become entangled in the dark secrets of a mysterious young boy (Jeremy T. Thomas). As they begins to unravel his story, what they discover puts their small Oregon town on a collision course with a legendary but terrifying ancestral creature who came before them all. Based on the short story “The Quiet Boy” by Nick Antosca, the film also stars Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane.
Watch the trailer and then check out the contest details below!
To enter our Antlers contest just follow these super simple instructions:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our Antlers post.
- Then tell us the name of your city and tag a friend in the comments!
OR
On Twitter:
-
- Follow us on Twitter
- Then reply to this tweet letting us know your city and a myth or story that’s always scared you!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, October 20th.
Antlers opens in theatres October 29.
Comments