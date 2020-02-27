KJ Apa is making the leap from the streets of Riverdale to the often winding roads of big screen romance this March. I Still Believe will see the popular Kiwi actor tackle all his own singing in this heart-rending look at real-life singer Jeremy Camp and the one young love that changed his entire life. Co-starring Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise, the film opens wide in theatres March 13, but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see it before anyone else!
Advanced screenings will be taking place in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal (English), Vancouver, Edmonton, Halifax, Winnipeg, and Calgary on March 11 – and we’ve got some passes to give away courtesy of Mongrel Media.
Watch the trailer and then check out contest details below!
Here’s the synopsis for I STILL BELIEVE:
One love can change your life. One life can change the world. From the creators of I Can Only Imagine comes an inspiring love story for the ages. Rediscover the wonder of love in I STILL BELIEVE, based on the real-life story of chart-topping singer Jeremy Camp.
To enter our I STILL BELIEVE contest just follow these super simple instructions:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our I STILL BELIEVE post
- Then tell us the name of your city and tag a friend in the comments!
Or on Twitter:
- Follow us on Twitter
- Tweet the following: I want @ThatShelf to send me to an advance screening I STILL BELIEVE in [INSERT CITY NAME]! https://thatshelf.com/contest-see-i-still-believe-across-canada #Riverdale #IStillBelieve #Contest
—
One entry per person. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via Instagram direct message. The contest closes on Friday, March 7th.
