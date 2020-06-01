CONTEST: Win a digital copy of Dreamland

A surreal, darkly comic vision that blends horror and fantasy, Dreamland is the latest film from iconic Canadian director Bruce McDonald. It was inspired by filmmakers like Luis Buñuel and David Lynch—and surprisingly a bit by Chet Baker—and reunites him with frequent collaborator Stephen McHattie and their Pontypool scribe Tony Burgess.
Dreamland sees McHattie take on the dual roles of reluctant hit man Johnny Dead Eyes and jazz legend The Maestro, with Henry Rollins as the underworld kingpin who sets them against each other. So far, so mostly normal. But throw in a neo-noir cityscape populated with street urchins, vampires, and a crime queen called The Countess (Juliette Lewis), and things get strange pretty quickly.
According to That Shelf's own Pat Mullen, Dreamland is an all-you-can-eat buffet from weirdsville.
