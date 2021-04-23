Contest: Win a Letterboxd Patron Membership!

If you’ve clicked through to this, then chances are you’re a movie fan. Possibly even a massive one. Maybe you’re the kind of person who’s watched so many movies during the pandemic that you’ve lost track of what you’ve watched, forgotten which ones you’ve seen recently, or what movies are still on your watch list. If you’ve heard of Letterboxd before, then you probably already know that it really is the best way to log, rate, and review all that you see while also tracking what your friends are watching, but it can do much more than that.
Letterboxd is a continuously growing social network for film fans. With a convenient app and web interface, it’s something we’ll happily endorse here at That Shelf. And not just because we use it all the time to track everything from film fest line-ups to best-of lists. That’s why we’re giving away a one-year Patron-level membership to one lucky reader (usually $49/ year).
Some features you get with a Patron account include:
– Your name in lights on their Patrons page;
– Backdrops on your profile, reviews and lists;
– Early access to beta features like one-click add all visible films to a list;
– Plus you get all the bells and whistles of a Pro account, including personalized annual and all-time stats pages based on your watched films and activity. (So you can find out if Nic Cage is your most watched actor of all time)!
To enter for your chance to win a one-year Letterboxd Patron membership, follow the instructions below. There are two different ways to enter but you only need to pick one:
1.
On Letterboxd: Follow That Shelf on Letterboxd
AND
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like the post and tag a friend who you think would like Letterboxd in our contest post.
OR
2.
On Letterboxd: Follow That Shelf on Letterboxd
AND
On Twitter:
-
- Follow us on Twitter
- Tweet us the movie on YOUR watchlist that you’re most looking forward to seeing and use the tag: #LetterboxdTS
That’s it! Easy enough, right?
The deadline to enter is Friday April 30th at 11:59pm EST. Good luck!
Winner will be chosen at random. Multiple entries will be disqualified.
Comments