CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for SLUMBERLAND!

Adventure appeals to audiences both young and old in whole new ways after almost two years of lockdown. Even now, months later. You couldn’t hope for a better antidote to that lingering feeling of cabin fever than Netflix’s latest, Slumberland. The film follows a daring young orphan (Marlow Barkley) who discovers a secret map that sends her on a journey through a land of dreams (and nightmares) to find a pearl that will grant her greatest wish. Along for the cinematic ride is a larger-than-life outlaw played by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.
Directed by Francis Lawrence and with a supporting cast that includes the irresistible Chris O’Dowd, Slumberland is set to arrive on the streaming service starting November 18. To celebrate its release, That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to a special preview screening in Toronto on Tuesday, November 15, courtesy of Netflix.
So check out the trailer and then read up on the contest details below!
To enter for your chance to win our Slumberland contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our Slumberland post on Instagram;
- Tell us the name of your favourite family adventure movie; and,
- Tag a friend.
The screening is Tuesday, November 15 at 7PM at the Paradise Theatre in Toronto. Please be sure you’re available!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59am EST on Friday, November 11.
Slumberland hit Netflix on November 18.
Comments