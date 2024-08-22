Contest: Win Advance Screening Passes for Speak No Evil!

‘Stranger danger’ is a concept drilled into our heads when we’re young, but all too often we forget the lessons of childhood as we age. It’s possible that the American family at the heart of Blumhouse‘s latest thriller, Speak No Evil, would’ve done well to remember that and so many more words of wisdom before setting out to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation. What first begins as a dream holiday soon becomes a complex psychological nightmare.
BAFTA award-winner James McAvoy stars as the charismatic, alpha-male estate owner whose unrestricted hospitality and exuberant friendliness hide an unspeakable darkness. Sharing the screening with the Scottish actor are Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) and SAG award-winner Scoot McNairy (Quiet Place Part II) as American couple Louise and Ben Dalton, who, along with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler; The Good Nurse, Riverdale), accept the weekend-holiday invitation of Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi; Game of Thrones) and their disturbing, mute son Ant (newcomer Dan Hough).
Written and directed by James Watkins (Eden Lake, The Woman in Black), Speak No Evil is based on the screenplay of the 2022 Danish horror (and Award-winning) sensation Gæsterne, written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup.
The intense film hit theatres on Friday, September 13. But before its official debut, That Shelf and Universal Pictures Canada are offering a few select fans double passes to exclusive preview screenings on Monday, September 9 in Toronto or Montreal.
