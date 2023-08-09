CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for Strays!

They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? That’s the idea at the heart of the new comedy Strays, starring Will Ferrell (as Reggie, the Border Terrier), Will Forte (as Doug the lowlife owner) and Jamie Foxx (as fast-talking Boston Terrier Bug).
When Reggie is abandoned on the mean city streets by Doug, Bug helps Reggie realize the toxic relationship he was in and the tough consequences of having a sleazeball as an owner. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Australian Shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Great Dane Hunter (Randall Park)—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and to make Doug pay.
Strays hits theatres on August 18
Editor’s Note: This contest is taking place during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the hard work of the writers and actors currently out on the picket lines, projects like Strays wouldn’t exist.
