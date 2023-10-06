CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for The Fall of the House of Usher!

Enter our contest to win advanced screening passes for an exciting new horror limited series, The Fall of the House of Usher, from creator Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and based on the works of legendary poet Edgar Allan Poe.
This twisted horror series from Netflix follows ruthless siblings Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell) who have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. However, secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman (Carla Gugino) from their youth.
The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on the popular streaming platform on Thursday, October 12. But before it debuts, That Shelf and Netflix want to send eager fans to see an advanced screening in Vancouver on Tuesday, October 10 at the VIFF Centre! Check out the trailer below and scroll down to find out how to enter!
To enter for your chance to win our The Fall of the House of Usher contest:
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram;
- Like our The Fall of the House of Usher post on Instagram;
- Tell us your favourite horror mini-series; and,
- Tag a friend.
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. The contest closes at 11:59am ET on Sunday, October 8. Winners will be notified via direct message on Sunday, October 8. Winners are responsible for redeeming passes for the screening by 12pm on Tuesday, October 10, in order to attend.
The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on Netflix Thursday, October 12.
Comments