CONTEST: Win advance screening passes for The Last Voyage of the Demeter!

Based on the singularly chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s iconic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the tale of the merchant ship Demeter—a vessel chartered to carry a private cargo of fifty mysterious wooden crates from Carpathia to London. Once out to sea, strange and horrific things begin to befall the crew as they are stalked nightly by an unknown and merciless presence. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of Northern England, it is a charred, derelict wreck with no trace of its former occupants.
The thriller stars Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor new to the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones) a young stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as the ship’s captain, and David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer) as the Demeter’s first mate.
The Last Voyage of the Demeter hits theatres on August 11
The Last Voyage of the Demeter opens in theatres on August 11.
Editor’s Note: This contest is taking place during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the hard work of the writers and actors currently out on the picket lines, projects like [series/movie/etc] wouldn’t exist.
