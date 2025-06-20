Contest: Win Tickets to a Preview Screening of Jurassic World Rebirth!

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to bring movie audiences a brand new chapter in one of the most popular franchises of all time.
Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed summer epic sees an extraction team head to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility set-up for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst dinosaurs that were left behind. The three most colossal creatures in that biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.
Directed by dynamic director Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Rebirth comes to us courtesy of a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp and is executive produced by the one and only Steven Spielberg
Jurassic World Rebirth, which marks a new era for the storied dino franchise, hits theatres on July 2. That Shelf and Universal Pictures are giving our readers the chance to see the film on the big screen at a preview screening on June 30 in either Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver.
Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theatres on July 2.