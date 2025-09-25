Contra Zoom Pod: 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

With the conclusion of the 50th edition of TIFF (TIFFTY), we look back at some of the films we saw, discuss the winners of the People’s Choice Awards and name our own top 3 films. Joining Dakota and Jeff is Thomas Stoneham-Judge the owner of For Reel and Darren Zakus the lead critic at Movie Scene Canada.
Movies discussed include The Christophers and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Dakota), Dead Man’s Wire and The Ugly (Jeff), Hedda and Tuner (Thomas), Carolina Caroline and Obsession (Darren).
Read about Chloe Zhao making history being the first two time PCA winner.
Read Dakota’s reviews of Rental Family, The Smashing Machine and Nouvelle Vague.
Read Jeff’s reviews of The Testament of Ann Lee, Sacrifice and Dry Leaf.
Read Darren’s reviews of John Candy: I Like Me, Modern Whore and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
Read Thomas’ 6 Must See Hidden Gems From TIFF.
