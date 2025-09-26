Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Review: This Schtick is Getting Old

The following is a spoiler-free review of the first nine episodes of Only Murders in the Building, Season 5.
It’s that time of year again. When the leaves change colour and the pumpkin spice lattes start to flow. That means it’s also time for the fifth season of the coziest show on television, Only Murders in the Building. Unfortunately, the shine is beginning to wear off the popular Disney+ series .
Before you ask, yes, our podcasting, murder-solving trio, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin), are still stuck to the confines of their upscale New York City apartment, The Arconia. Though the claustrophobic nature of the show has been a complete plus over the first four series, the show is officially starting to suffer from it. Instead of growing and evolving, as most series do, Only Murders in the Building refuses to do so. It even pokes fun at itself for it. But, it was easier to laugh at these jokes back in Season 3, but now the shtick is getting old.
Last season ended with our trio discovering another body on their property, setting the stage for the mystery that unfolds in this latest season. When faithful Lester the Doorman (Teddy Coluca) is found dead in the Arconia’s front courtyard fountain, the main suspects (and celebrity guest stars) are revealed to be three of the wealthiest members of New York City’s elite. The trio are played by Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and Logan Lerman, and unfortunately, only Zellweger’s Camila White stands out as an interesting addition. Her outlandish take on a Martha Stewart-type is hilarious. Diane Wiest is also another standout as Lester’s widow and the matriarch of the Cuckoo Chicks.
The humour is still sharp, and it’s satisfying to see Selena Gomez continue to grow both as an actor and a comedian. Her chemistry with Steve Martin and Martin Short, both on and off-screen, is one of the most charming things to come out of this (or any) television series.
The mystery itself feels recycled and nonsensical at times, especially since the stakes come across as lower than usual. There is an interesting Upstairs, Downstairs angle going on between the wealthy residents of The Arconia and the staff who’ve served them with dedication for years. Things reach a boiling point when Lester is murdered, and the staff begin to feel unsafe and taken advantage of. If this had been the primary focus of Season Five, rather than one of the many convoluted threads being woven, it would have felt much more cohesive and engaging.
As we’ve only viewed the first nine episodes, there is still some hope that the beloved comedy will find its way back to its former glory by the time this series wraps. Given the masterful way each previous whodunnit has rolled out, it’s certainly a possibility. But it’s fair to say that each subsequent ‘shocking’ season finale has brought about diminishing returns. Once the initial surprise has worn off, the storylines have become rote and feel far less engaging. So we can only hope teh writers are leading us somewhere worthwhile.
But overall, Only Murders in the Building remains hard to resist, entirely due to the charming central performances. The trio remain the heart of the series, even when the story itself leaves something to be desired. Let’s hope if Season Five doesn’t quite deliver, that Season Six will finds ways to evolve and to give these great characters stories that do them justice. This is one show we don’t want to overstay its welcome.
New episodes of Only Murders in the Building stream every Tuesday on Disney+.