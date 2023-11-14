Contra Zoom Pod Episode 259: 2023 ImagineNATIVE

⁠ImagineNATIVE⁠ is the world’s biggest Indigenous film and arts festival. This year the fest ran from October 17-22nd in Toronto and from October 23-29th online. We discuss ⁠I’m Just Here For The Riot⁠, ⁠Fancy Dance⁠, ⁠Hey Viktor!⁠, ⁠Tautuktavuk: What We See⁠, ⁠Red, White and Brass⁠ and Inky Pinky Ponky.

Listen to our review of I’m Just Here For The Riot back on episode ⁠235: Hot Docs 2023⁠.

Read Dakota’s reviews of ⁠I’m Just Here For The Riot⁠ and ⁠Tautuktavuk: What We See⁠.

Read Jeff’s reviews of ⁠Fancy Dance⁠ and ⁠Hey Viktor!⁠. Also check out Jeff’s review of ⁠Late Night With The Devil⁠ from the Toronto After Dark festival.

