Shelf Pick: Designer $hit Doc Hilariously Explores the Emerging Field of Fecal Transplants

“Is this $hit really worth it?” In an era dominated by wellness trends and TikTok health crazes, comes Designer $hit: A Microbiome Love Story, an extremely personal documentary from actor turned filmmaker Saffron Cassaday that boldly delves into the uncharted territory of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) – an experimental treatment for various gastrointestinal conditions that some experts are hailing as the biggest medical breakthrough of the 21st century.
After battling ulcerative colitis for nearly a decade, Cassaday embarks on a journey that takes unconventional to a whole new level. Enter FMT, a treatment that involves transplanting stool from a healthy donor into the gut of a sick patient. In this case, the donor is none other than Cassaday’s partner, turning their love story into a compelling exploration of health, science, and the lengths we go for those we love.
Watch the extremely charming Designer $hit trailer below:
The documentary takes us behind the scenes of Cassaday’s quest, showcasing her struggle to convince her partner to become her donor. Chivalry meets modern medicine as their apartment transforms into a makeshift production facility for what experts are calling “brown gold.” No details are spared in this challenging journey that unveils the potential of FMT as a groundbreaking treatment. Designer $hit is a funny, heart-wrenching, and very real look at the challenges that people with autoimmune and gastrointestinal conditions face – and how far they’ll go in the search for a cure.
As Cassaday navigates the complexities of her own health, the doc takes viewers into the incredible world of leading FMT researchers, stool banks, and clinical research facilities. The journey isn’t without setbacks though – both personal and medical. FMT, once considered a last resort for serious bacterial infections, now stands at the forefront of medical exploration with a success rate of 90% in treating c. difficile. Caould gut bacteria also be the key to unlocking solutions for conditions like colitis, depression, Parkinson’s, autism, obesity, and more? Designer $hit challenges viewers to question their perceptions of health and wellness in the most unconventional way.
Designer $hit: A Microbiome Love Story isn’t your typical documentary – it’s a rollercoaster of emotions, science, and self-discovery. It’s an unforgettable ride into the unexplored frontiers of medical breakthroughs and the extraordinary lengths we go for the ones we love. Is this $hit really worth it? Find out for yourself.
Designer $hit is now available on TVOD platforms
