Contra Zoom Pod Episode 278: 2024 SIFF Wrap Up

The 2024 Seattle International Film Festival just concluded and we wrap up some of the films we saw. Joining the show again is Thomas Stoneham-Judge, the owner of For Reel, who was last heard on episode 270: 2024 Oscar Draft.
We talk about Dìdi, The Missing (Iti mapukpukaw), Tiger Stripes, Terrestrial Verses, Hitchcock’s Pro-Nazi Film and Bob Trevino Likes It.
Read Dakota’s review of Hitchcock’s Pro-Nazi Film and Red Rooms. Paulo Bautista’s reviews of The Missing and Dìdi.
Watch For Reel’s interviews with the director of The Missing with more coming.
