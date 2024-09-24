Contra Zoom Pod Episode 286: 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

With TIFF 2024 now behind us, it is time to discuss some of our favourite films that played, the award winners and what comes next for the People’s Choice selection. Joining the show is Jeff Bulmer from Classic Movies Live, Thomas Stoneham-Judge from For Reel and Darren Zakus from Movie Scene Canada.
We review The Life of Chuck, The Substance, Queer, Eden, The Shrouds, SATURDAY NIGHT, The Assessment and Heretic.
Read Dakota’s reviews of SATURDAY NIGHT and The Last Showgirl.
Read Jeff’s reviews of The Substance, Vice is Broke, The Return, Julie Keeps Quiet, Universal Language, Young Werther, Paying For It and Seeds.
Read Brodie Cotnam’s review of The Life of Chuck.
Read Darren’s reviews of Eden, Babygirl and The Life of Chuck.
Check out Thomas and For Reel’s complete TIFF coverage.
Leave a comment on Spotify for what movies you saw at TIFF!
Follow Darren Zakus on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow For Reel on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Follow Thomas on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow Classic Movies Live on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow Contra Zoom on Twitter and Instagram.
Listen to Contra Zoom on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Overcast, RadioPublic, Breaker, Podcast Addict and more!
Please rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. For more information, visit contrazoompod.com.
Don’t forget to read reviews from That Shelf’s coverage of TIFF 2024, including our team’s takes on The Life of Chuck, The Substance, Queer, Eden, SATURDAY NIGHT, and Heretic.