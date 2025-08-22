Contra Zoom Pod Episode 311: Rashomon at 75 Years

In August of 1950, Akria Kurosawa released his seminal film, Rashomon where a trial of a crime is unfolded through four different perspectives showing us how flimsy “the truth” can be. On it’s 75th anniversary we review the film and discuss its ongoing legacy. Martyn Strange from the Filmsplaining podcast joins Dakota and Jeff.
