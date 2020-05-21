Cuff 2020 Moves Online and Will Host Drive-in Events

Way back in March, news broke that Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) would postpone their April event. Now the good folks at CUFF are back with some great news.
CUFF 2020 is happening, and it’s set to run from June 22nd – 28th. This COVID-19-era edition of CUFF will feature online screenings, filmmaker Q&As and two drive-in events.
Here are all the details straight from the press release.
The 17th Calgary Underground Film Festival will return in 2020 from June 22-28 as an online festival. Originally scheduled for April 20-26, in March CUFF announced it was postponing the annual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 7-day online festival will feature unique independent and genre films streaming in Alberta for the first time, shorts packages, Q&As with filmmakers, programmer intros before all films, and interactive experiences. The festival will feature a mix of live events and the ability to watch films on-demand.
“We decided that adapting to the situation was the best approach. We couldn’t accept not showcasing these films we’ve been so excited about, and connecting with our audience during this time. We are working really hard to provide as much as we can online, and keeping the vibrancy of CUFF and our eclectic films transported to your homes, as best we can.,” said Festival Director and Lead Programmer Brenda Lieberman.
All films playing CUFF Online are geo-restricted to Alberta, which also gives the potential for film fans outside of Calgary to experience CUFF’s programming for the first time.
“We’re really hoping this is an opportunity for not only our current fan base, but a great way to attract new audiences too, and provide an opportunity for those who have always wanted to see a CUFF film during CUFF, but have been unable to attend for whatever reasons. There is increased accessibility, and while we’ll miss seeing everyone in person, we’ll look forward too engaging with everyone in new ways, online,” said Lieberman.
Special initiatives at CUFF 2020 include:
- Two nights of drive-in screenings at Big Rock Brewery on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.
- Collaborations with Sled Island, one of our local sister festivals who had to cancel their 2020 edition and was scheduled to take place from June 25-28.
- CJSW curated playlists for each film.
- Films will be closed-captioned or subtitled to make programming more accessible.
The CUFF 2020 Online lineup will be announced in early June and tickets will go on sale at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments