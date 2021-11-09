CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

The 9th CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival will return to Globe Cinema from November 24th – 28th. This year’s festival will be a hybrid event featuring an online component with additional selections (including two shorts packages available to stream on-demand).
CUFF.Docs 2021 will present 19 features and 20 shorts, “marking a triumphant return to CUFF’s home Globe Cinema, after two years of online festivals.”
CUFF Lead Programmer Brennan Tilley had this to say, “After a few single night events at the Globe in recent months, we are thrilled to have our first in-person festival since 2019. I think that almost all films benefit from the shared experience of watching in-cinema.”
Tilley added, “This is especially true for discussion-provoking documentaries such as those that make up the CUFF.Docs lineup. We are looking forward to seeing these films with audiences and have a few tricks up our sleeve to elevate the festival experience people expect from CUFF.”
CUFF.Docs 2021 Highlights include:
- A local NFB film LOVE: THE LAST CHAPTER from Calgary-based filmmaker Dominique Keller, which follows three different couples in a Calgary seniors’ facility as they navigate the delights and challenges of late-in-life romance.
- The Canadian premiere of the road trip comedy JOY RIDE, which follows veteran comedians Dana Gould (THE SIMPSONS) and Bobcat Goldthwait (WORLD’S GREATEST DAD, JIMMY KIMMEL), as they journey through the American South on their latest tour.
- CLIFF: A PORTRAIT OF AN ARTISTS, a candid examination of one of Winnipeg’s most successful visual artists, Cliff Eyland, as he looks back on his life after a successful double lung transplant.
- Other films include the bio-pic about Sasha Shulgin, a chemist who discovered nearly 200 psychedelic substances, including MDMA and 2CB (BETTER LIVING THROUGH CHEMISTRY), the story of a Scandinavian who sets out to break the world record by playing his favorite arcade game Gyruss for 100 hours nonstop (CANNON ARM AND THE ARCADE QUEST) and an account of Canadian baseball icon Fergie Jenkins’ incredible on-field accomplishments, as well as the tremendous hardships and losses he endured off the field (GLORY AND GRIEF: THE FERGIE JENKINS STORY).
The full lineup of 19 features selected for CUFF.Docs 2021
BETTER LIVING THROUGH CHEMISTRY Director Connie Littlefield
CANNON ARM AND THE ARCADE QUEST Director Mads Hedegaard
CLIFF: A PORTRAIT OF AN ARTIST Director Adam Brooks
COME BACK ANYTIME Director John Daschbach
DEAR MR BRODY Director Keith Maitland
GLORY AND GRIEF: THE FERGIE JENKINS STORY
JOY RIDE Director Bobcat Goldthwait
KURT VONNEGUT: UNSTUCK IN TIME Director Don Argott
LOVE: THE LAST CHAPTER (Opening Night Film!) Director Dominique Keller
LOST BOYS Directors Sadri Cetinkaya and Joonas Neuvonen
LUCHADORAS Directors Paola Calvo and Patrick Jasim
ONCE UPON A TIME IN UGANDA Directors Cathryne Czubek and Hugo Perez
REBEL DYKES Directors Harri Shanahan and Sîan Williams
SATOSHI KON – THE ILLUSIONIST Director Pascal-Alex Vincent
SEDIMENTS Director Adrián Silvestre
THIS IS GWAR Director Scott Barber
WE WERE ONCE KIDS Director Eddie Martin
WHEN CLAUDE GOT SHOT Director Brad Lichtenstein
WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED Director Kier-La Janisse
In addition to the features, CUFF.Docs will feature 20 shorts playing before features and as part of two online shorts packages, including four from Alberta.
Tickets for all films are on sale now. For more information including the schedule, trailers and more visit www.calgaryundergroundfilm.org/.
