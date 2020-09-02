Disney Confirms New Season of The Mandalorian Arriving Next Month

This morning Disney took to Twitter to announce the return of its hit show, The Mandalorian.
The Mandalorian season two arrives on Disney+ on October 30th, 2020. It’s still looking like the show will stick to its previous release schedule and drop one new episode a week.
The Mandalorian is a live-action sci-fi/western mashup that takes place in the Star Wars universe, several years after the events in Return of the Jedi. Pedro Pascal (Narcos) stars as the titular Mandalorian, a mysterious bounty hunter who travels the galaxy’s outer reaches, “far from the authority of the New Republic.”
The Mandalorian launched with the Disney+ streaming service last November and exploded in popularity, becoming one of 2019’s must-watch shows. Fans were drawn in by the cinematic visuals, insanely meme-able characters, and Star Wars’ deep mythology.
Another factor contributing to the show’s massive success is its first-class pedigree. To get the program off the ground, Disney entrusted the series to Jon Favreau, the man who kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008. Star Wars guru Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars, Rebels) serves as writer, director, and executive producer. And hotshot directors like Deborah Chow (American Gods), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) were brought in to direct the first season.
With season two just eight weeks away, it’s a safe bet that Disney has a dazzling new promotional trailer ready to drop any day now. But honestly, is there any footage out there that could get fans more hyped for season two? The promotional material could just be the release date scribbled on a cardboard box, and fans will tune in.
The Mandalorian synopsis:
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.
The Mandalorian’s entire first season is currently streaming on Disney+, and season two begins on October 30th, 2020.
