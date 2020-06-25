Disney Launching O Canada Collection on Disney+

Canada Day is just one week away, so now is the perfect time to celebrate by binging some great Canadian content. The team at Disney are making our Canada-themed binge-sessions super convenient by releasing a special Canadian collection on their Disney+ streaming service.
Titled, the O Canada Collection, this timely section will be featured on the Disney+ homepage starting tomorrow, June 26, 2020. The O Canada Collection will highlight famous Canadian actors and showcase “magnificent Canadian landscapes.”
Disney+ O Canada Collection trailer:
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Canada announced today the launch of the O Canada collection on Disney+. Featured on the home page for easy access, Disney + viewers can explore stories starring talented Canadian actors or showcasing magnificent Canadian landscapes all from the comfort of their homes!
Disney’s new O Canada Collection launches on Disney+ on June 26, 2020.
