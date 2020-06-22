Disney’s New Hamilton Trailer Offers a Sneak Peek at the Legendary Musical

Hamilton arrives on Disney+ in just two short weeks.
Since its 2015 debut, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton has become a pop culture phenomenon. The show has continued to sell-out venues for the past half-decade, and locking down a ticket, at times, feels like tracking down the Holy Grail. That means that a huge swath of the population that is DTH (down to Hamilton) have been dying to see the show for years. And now, after an exhaustive wait, Disney+ is about to make future Hamilton-heads’ dreams come true.
What’s most exciting about the show’s streaming debut is that it was recorded at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016. Since Hamilton’s debut, many of the show’s stars have blown up and moved on to other projects. This recording features Hamilton’s most star-studded line-up. Disney+ viewers get to enjoy Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Anthony Ramos (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), and the production’s visionary creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton).
An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theatre, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers. Filming was produced by RadicalMedia. The 11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical stars: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.
Hamilton arrives on Disney+ on July 03, 2020.
