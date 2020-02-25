Drowning: Watch the Trailer for Pasquale Marco Veltri’s New Thriller

It’s okay to admit it. We’ve all had fantasies of exacting sweet revenge on our enemies or a person who’s wronged us in the past. If you’ve ever been stuck in bad traffic or on a subway during rush hour then you absolutely understand this feeling, but most people – thankfully – would never actually act on the urge to lash out violently under normal circumstances. But what happens in more serious cases where the person who wronged you might really deserve it? And what happens if you’re unable to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s a fantasy?
That’s exactly what happens in Drowning. One woman’s quest for revenge becomes a twisting, mind-bending rabbit-hole in director Pasquale Marco Veltri’s moody psychological thriller, starring Laura Tremblay (Evil Dead: The Musical, The Expanse), Tracy Rowland, Alys Crocker, Pardeep Bassi, and Mark Nuttall.
Check out the official Drowning poster, photos, and trailer below:
Official Drowning Synopsis:
Anna is a prostitute who has been abused, exploited and manipulated since childhood. Disconnected from her emotions and the sympathetic people around her, Anna accepts that she must take control of her own life, empower herself and learn to live her life on her own terms. Returning to the place where her nightmare began, her childhood home, Anna faces off against her enablers, her abusers, and her own demons.
Drowning is now available on Vimeo, VHX, and iTunes.
