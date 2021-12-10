ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN PASSES TO AN ADVANCE SCREENING OF THE KING’S MAN

Director Matthew Vaughn is back with The King’s Man, an action-packed look back at how the first independent spy agency came to be. The exciting cinematic origin story follows a collection of history’s worst criminal masterminds as they plot a war to wipe out millions and the one man who’s racing against time to stop them.
Based on the comic book series of the same name created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, this third chapter in the film series stars Ralph Fiennes and features an impressive supporting cast that includes Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.
The King’s Man hits theatres on December 22 but That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see an advance screening in either Toronto or Vancouver, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Canada!
Watch the trailer and then check out contest details below:
To enter our King’s Man contest just do one of the following:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like our King’s Man post.
- Then tell us the name of the city’s screening you’d like to attend and tag a friend in the comments!
OR
On Twitter:
-
- Follow us on Twitter
- Then reply to this tweet letting us know what you’d want your secret agent name to be and the name of your city!
One entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Contestants must be residents of Canada. No purchase necessary. Winners will be notified via direct message. The contest closes at 11:59pm EST on Sunday, December 11.
The King’s Man opens in theatres December 22, 2021.
