Exclusive Clip: Danielle Deadwyler in 40 Acres

Canadian director R.T. Thorne’s award-winning apocalyptic thriller 40 Acres is finally set to hit theatres on July 4, after premiering to rave reviews at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Along with wowing audiences, the film was nominated for an SXSW Audience Award and was also included in TIFF’s Top 10 list of the Best Canadian films of 2024.
Thorne’s debut feature follows Hailey Freeman (Danielle Deadwyler) and her family as they struggle to protect their farm in a famine-stricken Canada of the near future. They are the last descendants of African American farmers who travelled and settled north of the border after the first U.S. Civil War 200 years ago, and now find themselves doing whatever they can to hang on to their 40 acres.
Take a look at this clip from the film below now:
See 40 Acres when it opens across Canada on Friday, July 4, 2025.
