Ironheart Review: Successfully Building a Character Behind the Suit

Much like its titular heroine’s hi-tech and armoured suit, Marvel Television’s Ironheart is solid in its craftsmanship with strong writing, performances, and production design. This six-episode Disney+ series smoothly carries the baton from Marvel Studios’ character-focused Thunderbolts* film from earlier this summer. It feels like a continuation of Marvel getting back to what made audiences connect with their stories in the first place: building characters that viewers want to root for.
Echoing most other Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming series, Ironheart takes a character from a previous MCU film and gives them a more in-depth spotlight. Here, our central character is Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who first appeared in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (directed by Ryan Coogler). In that film, she debuted as a young MIT inventor and tech genius who created a hi-tech suit similar to Iron Man’s and assisted the new Black Panther, Shuri (Letitia Wright), in her fight. [Read more about Ironheart in our interview with Coogler and Chinaka Hodge!]
This series takes place after Riri’s adventure in Wakanda Forever as she finds herself driven to build a new cutting-edge suit. After an incident at MIT, she returns home to Chicago—suit in tow—where she reconnects with friends and family. While struggling to find the financial and technical resources to continue her work, she’s approached by Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), a charismatic heist crew leader who possesses a mysterious magical hood and a team that could help take her designs to the next level.
Grounded storytelling with emotional resonance
The structure of Ironheart is smart, satisfying, and cohesive. Chinaka Hodge serves as Head Writer and Executive Producer, with episodes directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Setting the story in Chicago allows us to see Riri outside of world-threatening adventures, and the result is a deeper understanding of who she is. Through her interactions with family and friends, the show gives viewers a grounded, emotionally resonant experience. The dialogue feels lived-in and authentic—these are everyday people who just happen to live in a world where Thor and Captain America exist.
This series feels very standalone for the MCU, aside from a few passing references to previous events and characters. Viewers who haven’t seen earlier MCU titles won’t feel lost—Ironheart catches everyone up and focuses on Riri’s personal journey. However, longtime MCU fans will still find some exciting narrative threads worth noting.
The Coogler influence is unmistakable
Fans of Coogler’s style—as seen in this year’s Sinners—will find much to appreciate here. (Coogler’s production company, Proximity Media, co-produced the show with Marvel Television and he serves as executive producer.) Although Coogler isn’t directly involved in the writing or directing, his creative DNA is present throughout from Hodge and the team, from the cinematography and costume design to the music and recurring side characters that flesh out Riri’s world. Together, these elements build a Chicago that feels tangible and authentic—making the emotional stakes of the story even more compelling.
A worthy successor to Iron Man
Ironheart is another example of Marvel returning to what it does best: telling character-driven stories. Across its six episodes, it doesn’t dwell on the MCU’s past or tease its future. Instead, it centres entirely on Riri Williams and her personal world. Thorne is excellent in the role, portraying Riri as a fully realized young woman who’s not only brilliant, but also vulnerable—battling anxiety and panic attacks even as she builds high-tech suits and faces formidable foes.
In that way, she feels like a worthy successor to Tony Stark—not just in her technological prowess, but in her complexity as a character. Riri isn’t defined by her suit (though the CGI is top-notch), but by her emotional depth and relatability. And by the end of Ironheart, you’ll be ready to follow her into whatever adventure comes next.